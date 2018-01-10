Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi: Do you think it’s good casting?

Actor Vidya Balan is all set to play the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only woman prime minister till date. The actor, who has acquired the adaptation rights of Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister, said it was her long cherished dream to portray Gandhi on screen.

“I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose’s ‘Indira’ because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven’t decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway,” Vidya said in a statement.

Ghose took to Facebook to share her excitement. “Elated to announce that I just signed the contract for the movie rights of my book ‘Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister’ with Vidya Balan and Roy Kapur Productions. Most excited to see ‘Indira’ on screen!” she wrote.

The book, published by Juggernaut Books, is a no-holds-barred biographical portrait that looks for answers to lingering issues: from why Indira Gandhi revoked the Emergency to her son Sanjay’s curious grip over her; and from her bad marriage and love affairs to her dangerous religious politics.

Vidya, 39, was last seen in the role of a middle class housewife in Tumhari Sulu.