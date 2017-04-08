Vidyut Jammwal conducts special action sessions for underprivileged kids

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his heavy-duty action sequences on screen. However, not many know that the actor has been running special stunt training sessions for underprivileged kids.

“Vidyut has got on board Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) instructors, who coach these kids in martial arts and other action forms in both Mumbai as well as Kerala.

The instructors, who are part of Vidyut’s stunt team, also have regular day jobs and some of them are tea stall owners, compounders, et al. Apparently, they are all unified by their dedication to martial arts,” says a source.

#COMMANDO2 ... RUNNING STRONG IN THEATERS... THANKYOU FOR YOUR LOVE.. LOVE YOU A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Ask Vidyut if he aims to open a full-fledged action school in the near future, and he says, “I’ve never thought of this as a profitable endeavour. All my boys come from very humble backgrounds, but their commitment to martial arts is what drives them. They not only train with me, but they are all part of my film stunt team as well. We are glad that we are able to pass on the art form to these young kids, whose enthusiasm to learn and explore gives us renewed vigour.”

The actor will next be seen in Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

