Vikram Bhatt wants you to go online and see the number of Indians into fetishes

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is ready to roll out his much talked about web series based on a woman’s sexual desires.

Bhatt, who launched his web channel recently, feels his story will go well with the Indian audience. “We underestimate our audience. This is the same audience which goes and watch American TV. So, if they can understand those shows, why won’t they understand my story? You should go online and see the number of Indians, who are into fetishes but obviously they use different names,” says Bhatt. He explains how the audience is bound by morality when it comes to theatres: “Watching something on the internet is a personal experience. In a theatre, you tend to get moralistic because you have people around you.”

Read more

On digital viewership’s prospects of becoming the next big thing in the industry, he says: “ We are at a curve. If anyone says it is a passing phase, then I will say it is not. A model is emerging but one doesn’t know if this is going to work or if another revenue model will emerge. All I know is that your telephone screen has become your first source of entertainment. Your phone occupies your consciousness.”