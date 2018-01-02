Vikrant Massey didn’t get a script for Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. Here’s why he still said yes

Actor Vikrant Massey’s lineup of films in 2017 was enviable, to say the least — he not only worked in a film like Half Girlfriend, which was as commercial as it gets, but was also applauded for his power-packed performances in A Death In The Gunj and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

But this wasn’t always the case. Like any other struggler, he, too, waited for a long time to land the kind of work he is doing now. He worked in television shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom (2007) and Balika Vadhu (2009) before being noticed by director Vikramaditya Motwane for Lootera (2013).

“I had watched Udaan (2010), which released while I was doing a TV show, and got really upset that I didn’t get an opportunity to audition for the film. When I was offered Lootera, I didn’t even know what the film was about. I hadn’t got any script, but I wanted to work with Vikramaditya; so, I agreed. Also, then, I wasn’t in a position to choose,” Massey shares.

The actor, who became popular after portraying the role of Ranveer Singh’s friend, Devdas, in Lootera, goes on to reveal that same was the case with Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). “For DDD too, I didn’t get any script, but I wanted to work with Zoya Akhtar. It all changed for me last year, as I finally started getting offered more varied roles. TV had already given me a good training ground. I am grateful to people who appreciated my work, and most importantly, the audience, who liked me in whatever small roles I did,” he says.

“Also, after Lipstick Under My Burkha and Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death In The Gunj, writers and producers feel I can shoulder projects [on my own], so that is the biggest change,” adds Massey, who will next be seen in a sci-fi film opposite Shweta Tripathi, known for Masaan (2015) and Haramkhor (2017).

