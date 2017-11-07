Vin Diesel, Akshay Kumar are 50! 13 celebrity pairs you won’t believe are same age

Time is a weird thing and it affects different people differently. The best of us, even the biggest celebrities, cannot escape its effects. However, some still manage to trick it year after year.

Paul Rudd, Anil Kapoor, Marisa Tomei, Malaika Arora and more have been able to decode the secret of how not to let getting older reflect in the way they look. Others, however, proudly wear it as a badge of honour for all the experience they gained through the years.

As a result, we have celebrity pairs who may be the same age but still look quite different. Some got wrinkles, let their hair grey out, while others still have smooth skin and shiny hair. But there is beauty to be found in everything.

So, here’re 13 celebrity pairs who are of same (or similar) age but don’t look like it. Check them out:

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher

Andrew Garfield and Chris Hemsworth

Sridevi and Farah Khan

Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr

Malaika Arora and Raveena Tandon

Emma Stone and Adele

Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Anna Kendrick and Gal Gadot

Milind Soman and Prakash Raj

Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp

Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson

Vin Diesel and Akshay Kumar

Which pair was the most unbelievable?

Let us know @htshowbiz