Vin Diesel, Akshay Kumar are 50! 13 celebrity pairs you won’t believe are same age
From Kareena Kapoor-Vidya Balan to Anna Kendrick-Gal Gadot, here’re 13 pairs of Bollywood and Hollywood actors who, quite unbelievably, are of the same age.bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2017 13:10 IST
Time is a weird thing and it affects different people differently. The best of us, even the biggest celebrities, cannot escape its effects. However, some still manage to trick it year after year.
Paul Rudd, Anil Kapoor, Marisa Tomei, Malaika Arora and more have been able to decode the secret of how not to let getting older reflect in the way they look. Others, however, proudly wear it as a badge of honour for all the experience they gained through the years.
As a result, we have celebrity pairs who may be the same age but still look quite different. Some got wrinkles, let their hair grey out, while others still have smooth skin and shiny hair. But there is beauty to be found in everything.
So, here’re 13 celebrity pairs who are of same (or similar) age but don’t look like it. Check them out:
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher
Andrew Garfield and Chris Hemsworth
Sridevi and Farah Khan
Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr
Malaika Arora and Raveena Tandon
Emma Stone and Adele
Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Anna Kendrick and Gal Gadot
Milind Soman and Prakash Raj
Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp
Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson
Vin Diesel and Akshay Kumar
Which pair was the most unbelievable?
Let us know @htshowbiz