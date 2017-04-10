Vinod Khanna is doing better, assures son Akshaye

Days after a picture of veteran actor Vinod Khanna went viral on the social media, spawning endless rumours about his condition, the 70-year-old’s son Akshaye Khanna assured his fans on Monday that his father is “better.”

Spotboye quoted Akshaye as saying, “Dad is doing better.”

A medical bulletin from HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Mumbai also assured on Sunday that the actor is better. Vinod was admitted to the hospital on March 31 due to severe dehydration.

Since the time the veteran actor’s picture showing him in a bad shape went viral, rumours about his demise started doing the rounds on the social media. The veteran actor looked quite pale in the photo and his condition shocked everyone. Since the time the picture has gone viral, wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery.

In a related development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya observed a two-minute silence on Saturday to pay respect to the actor. However, the party later came up with a clarification stating that few of their members had seen the news of his demise on television and believed it without verifying.

They also issued an apology for the same and said the actor is responding well to the treatment.

Khanna is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The 70-year-old was last seen in 2015 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale.

