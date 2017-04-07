Vinod Khanna is stable and responding positively to treatment, confirm doctors

Doctors treating veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalised last week due to severe dehydration, have confirmed that the actor is stable and is responding positively to treatment.

A picture of Vinod Khanna going viral online.

The actor “was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable,” the hospital spokesperson said.

“His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy,” he added.

The family is yet to respond to reports that claim he is suffering from cancer, but a picture of Vinod Khanna in the hospital is being circulated on social media networks.

Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul said on Tuesday, “Dad was hospitalised on Friday (March 31) for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon.” Rahul, who is also an actor, added that the family is “touched by all the good wishes pouring in”.

Vinod, who is a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

The 70-year-old actor has featured in films like Mere Apne, Insaaf and Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

