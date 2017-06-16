Vir Das: If the entire comedy industry is optimistic about my career, then so am I

Actor and comedian Vir Das was in a deep sleep, shedding the tiredness of filming his Netflix original show Abroad Understanding, when frantic calls woke him up. It was good news: the influential US-based magazine Variety has named him as one of the world’s Top 10 comedians to watch out for in 2017.

“I got to know this at 3 am,” says an excited Vir Das. “My agent and my manager both tried to call me in the middle of the night. My phone kept vibrating and I got six missed calls from them. When I saw it, I thought that ‘kuch to gadbad hua hai (something has gone wrong.’” And he was so wrong about that!

Vir, who came back to Mumbai from his world tour a fortnight ago, didn’t understand the weight of the news until he got into the details of the Variety magazine list. “I was very sleepy when I got to know this. And to be honest, I didn’t realise how big this was, and then they explained that Variety is not the one who picks this [list]. They survey the entire comedy community, they survey studios and castings agents, and based on that, it is the industry that makes this list — people they feel are to watch out for. Then it hit me... what it means to be part of this list,” shares the comedian, who has been part of multiple standup acts and Bollywood films as well.

He adds, “I’m the only Indian on that list, and that’s very interesting. If they are optimistic about my career, then I should be, too.”

Vir recently announced his next act, in which he has invited 27 people for the rehearsal of his show at a secret venue. So, instead of revelling in the success of Abroad Understanding, he is again feeling jittery. Aside from the show on Netflix, Abroad Understanding is also a very well-received show with which Vir has been touring several countries. One leg of the tour is over.

“The world tour is happening. Tonight, I am doing a secret rehearsal for my next show in the presence of 27 people and right now I’m excited about that. I’m not thinking about the world tour, but I’m wondering if these 27 people will enjoy my work or not, and I’m nervous about that,” he says.

