Virat and Anushka wedding: Do the handful of VVIP guests include SRK, Aamir, Sachin and Yuvraj?

Amid all the speculation about actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s upcoming wedding in Milan, Italy, the buzz is that the destination wedding will actually be a rather small affair.

It has already been reported that only family members of the couple, with some really close friends of Virat like his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, will be part of the function.

However, according to a report in Times Now, there is a celebrity guest list, although a very slim one. Among Anushka’s friends from the industry, only her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, her PK co-star Aamir Khan, YRF’s Aditya Chopra and director of Anushka’s first film Band Baaja Baarat, Maneesh Sharma have been invited.

From Virat’s end, only his biggest pals — Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh — have been included.

“Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited; Virat’s childhood friends and few of our family members. From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding. And of course, Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too, but they can’t make it for the day,” a source close to Kohli was quoted as saying by MensXP.

While the exact date of the wedding is still not out, media reports suggest it could either be December 12 or December 18. However as per an exclusive report in Zoom, the couple is planning to host a lavish reception in Mumbai, tentatively scheduled for December 21-22.

The who’s who of the film and cricketing fraternity are expected to attend the function. As per the Times Now report, invitations to the VVIPs for the grand affair have already been sent.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Anushka, accompanied by her parents, brother Karnesh and their family priest, Maharaj Anant Baba of Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram in Haridwar, was seen leaving the country at the Mumbai airport.

Virat Kohli was reportedly spotted at the Delhi airport on Thursday night and boarded a 2:45 am flight. He was wearing a jacket, and had covered his face with a hood.

Anushka and Virat are expected to get their marriage registered in Bandra, Mumbai on January 12.

