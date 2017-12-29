Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other fairytale weddings of 2017

Sometimes they came with a prior notice and a run-up to the big day, at other times they were hoisted upon us with photos, statements and a generous dose of shock. And then there was the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding which, without an iota of doubt, combined features of both and was the wedding of the year.

The year saw a host of TV celebs – Ashka Goradia and Brent Goble, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others – tying the knot. And then, there was the gorgeous wedding down south – Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s. Here is a quick run through the fairytale affairs.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

After days of rumours and speculation came the confirmation – yes, we are married and the wedding was absolutely stunning. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma confirmed their wedding in Tuscany, Italy via social media. Sharing a photo and a statement, the couple managed to not only surprise India but take the country along for a fairytale ride. Anushka’s tweet became the golden tweet of the year and the photos from their wedding reception – they hosted two, in Delhi and Mumbai – went viral in no time. From PM Narendra Modi to Bollywood and cricket world celebs, everyone was in attendance.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their Delhi reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ar their Mumbai reception.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabu and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in the presence of family and close friends. It was a two-day affair, which saw Sam and Chay get married twice - in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In November, they hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli, Nandamuri Harikrishna, UV Krishnam Raju, veteran actor Krishna, Chiranjeevi were some of senior members of the Telugu film industry who attended the celebration.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya at their wedding reception.

Samantha and Naga’s fun-filled wedding.

Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan

Virat and Anuhska was not the only Bollywood-cricket match this year. Chak De actor Sagarika also married cricketer Zaheer Khan and hosted a wweek of celebrations which had people from both the worlds partying together.

Zaheer and Sagarika at their wedding reception.

Zaheer and Sagarika with Youvraj Singh at their mehendi function.

Bharti Singh- Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The queen of comedy Bharti Singh married beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The December wedding had their family and friends in attendance.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble

The two wed in a lavish Christian ceremony on the same day as fellow TV stars Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Talking to HT after her wedding, Aashka said, “It’s a fabulous feeling. I am married to the man who completes me and my life. From I to We from Me to Us — life has changed, as from now on, every action, every thought revolves around the two of us and not just either of us! Companionship and unity are now a permanent part of our lives. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that I have someone by my side always in this journey ahead.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh exchanged wedding vows with Rukmini Sahay on February 9 in Udaipur. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor had a traditional Hindu ceremony, attended by family and close friends.

Now, we are looking forward to what 2018 has in store.