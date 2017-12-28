Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are all smiles as they leave for South Africa together. See pics

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport on early Thursday morning. The two are off to South Africa for the Indian cricket team’s three-match Test series.

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy in a secret ceremony. They have since had a honeymoon in Rome and Finland and returned to India for a wedding reception in Delhi on December 21 and another one in Mumbai on December 26.

The couple was beaming as they were clicked at the airport. While the cricket team captain was dressed in the team’s official tracksuit, Anushka was seen in a striped black and white jumpsuit under a dark jacket and white sneakers. They could be seen with Shikhar Dhawan, his wife and his young son who decided to sit on dad’s luggage and be driven around everywhere.

Virat missed India’s limited-overs series against Sri Lanka due to his wedding. “I was away for something which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us. Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well,” he said at a press conference with coach Ravi Shastri in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After the series, which begins on January 5, Anushka will return to India for her upcoming Bollywood projects. She will resume shooting for Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and begin work with Varun Dhawan on Sui Dhaaga. She will also resume the post-production work for her home project, Pari.

