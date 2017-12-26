Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai wedding reception: It was a grand evening with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who were married in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy, held their second wedding reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Tuesday. Several members of the Indian cricket team like MS Dhoni, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and personalities from the film fraternity such as Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the venue.

A Delhi reception was held on December 21 at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave.

Here are the LIVE updates from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai wedding reception:

11:26 pm IST: Shah Rukh Khan is fashionably late to the party, but can’t help but attract everyone’s attention.

King Khan poses for the cameras. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

11:09 pm IST: Sisters Katrina and Isabel Kaif made a rare appearance together. Ranbir Kapoor poses with Nita Ambani.

Katrina and Isabel Kaif, with Ranbir Kapoor and Nita Ambani. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

10:40 pm IST: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive, much to the frenzy of the shutterbugs.

The Bachchan family. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

10:35 pm IST: Three legends, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit pose together in a trifecta of power.

Does it get any better than this? (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

10:32 pm IST: MS Dhoni returns to the greeting area to pose with his baby daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

10:17 pm IST: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is the next to arrive, followed by screen legend Rekha.

It’s a marriage of cricket and movies - India’s two big loves. (Navneet Vyasan/HT Photo)

10 pm IST: Saif Ali Khan’s kids, Ibrahim and Sara arrive for the reception. They’re closely followed by director Anurag Kashyap and his daughter, Alia.

Saif Ali Khan’s kids, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

9:53 pm IST: Cricket legend MS Dhoni arrives at the venue, and walks straight past the photographers. Watch the video.

9:32 pm IST: More pictures of Virat and Anushka, check them out! Anushka is wearing a sequined lehenga which she boldly paired with a diamond necklace. She wore minimal makeup and chose solitaire necklace to balance the heavy lehenga. Virat wore a bandhgala with Jodhpuri pants.

More pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their Mumbai wedding reception. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

9:27 pm IST: Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar with his wife arrive at St Regis for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception.

Virender Sehwag follows the Virat and Anushka at the venue. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

9:12pm: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have arrived! Check out what the newlyweds are wearing.

The couple has arrived. (Navneet Vyasan/HT Photo)

9 pm: Badminton star Saina Nehwal, and film directors Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are the next to arrive.

Sports and showbiz collide at Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai reception. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

8:50 pm IST: Members of the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav arrive at the venue.

The cricket team is charging in. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

8:40 pm IST: The groom’s family is in the house! Virat Kohli’s folks arrive at the venue.

Virat Kohli’s family. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

8:30 pm IST: Former cricketer Sandip Patil and his wife, and actor Boman Irani and his wife are some of the first guests to arrive at the venue.

The guests begin arriving. (Prodip Guha/HT Photo)

8:20 pm IST: The stage is set for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to arrive, watch a video of the preparations in full swing from earlier today.

8:15 pm IST: The press has assembled at the venue, all ready for the arrival of the guests, and the newlyweds.

A shot of the venue. (Navneet Vyasan/HT Photo)

8 pm IST: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were snapped as they arrived at St Regis in Mumbai, the venue of the reception.

Several industry bigwigs such as Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among several others are expected to attend. Anushka’s PK co-star, Aamir Khan, however, may miss the party as he is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Virendra Sehwag, along with BCCI officials may also attend the bash, media reports suggested. It was also rumoured that businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Neeta, might attend. The entire Indian cricket team will be in attendance, before they embark on a tour of South Africa.

Anushka will accompany Virat on the South Africa tour. The couple will ring in the New Year together and Anushka will return to work on the Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be promoting her home production, Pari, that stars her as well.

The couple announced their marriage in a joint statement on Twitter on December 11. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote.

