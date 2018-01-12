Vishal Pandya’s Hate Story 4 to now release on March 9

Film director Vishal Pandya’s fourth installment of the Hate Story franchise is now scheduled to release on March 9 -- a week later than scheduled. The erotic thriller featuring Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi was earlier slated to release on March 2.

Asked for the reason for the delay, Pandya said, “Three films were releasing on the same day. We didn’t want an ego clash where everyone will lose their own collections.”

The news of the film’s release date comes after the makers of films Pari and Daas Dev announced their films will release on the Holi weekend. Urvashi on Thursday tweeted: “Hate Story IV releases March 9, 2018. Vishal Pandya, T-Series.”

Actor Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger, will make her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4.

The shooting for the fourth instalment took place in London. The film also features Sooraj Pancholi and Gurmeet Choudhary.