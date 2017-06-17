Waiting for the Hindi version of Spiderman on Amazon: Farhan Akhtar on acting in web series

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar has said only the Hindi version of Superman can get him into acting for a web series. Speaking at the launch of his upcoming home production web series, Inside Edge.

At a time when actors like Vivek Oberoi and Saif Ali Khan are acting in web series, when asked if he was game for the format, Farhan said, “I am waiting for Amazon to come up with Hindi version of Spiderman!”

“We have a lot of players in India whose lives are interesting and inspiring to bring on screen, like Angad Bedi’s father (Bishan Singh Bedi) and Kapil Dev ji. I hope they give information to share,” Farhan told reporters here when asked which cricketer he would like to do a biopic on.

“One gets to learn a lot from biopics... the hardwork, grit that one goes through and how one emerges victorious. I hope all cricketers, ex-hockey players and all sportsmen who have represented India allow (filmmakers) to share their stories to the world,” he added.

Inside Edge is the story of ‘Mumbai Mavericks’, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League, and the menace of match fixing. It stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sayoni Gupta, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial.

The webs series is a collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment.

By the way, have you checked this hilarious version of “Hindi Spiderman”?

