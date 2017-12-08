Was asked to go on a date with an actor: Richa Chadda on casting couch in Bollywood

Richa Chadda has once again spoken about the culture of casting couch in Bollywood. She said that she was asked to get friendly with an actor in the beginning of her career.

Firstpost has quoted her saying, “When I came to Bollywood, I was asked to send messages to an actor. I was suggested to go on a date with him. When I said he is married then I was asked to strike a friendship with any cricketer. I used to get such advises. Today, I have very few friends in the film industry.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said, ““We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives’ work, their legacies. I think that’s what people will attack -- they can’t attack them monetarily so they will go after the legacies. And it will happen, I would think in the next four-five years.”

Richa Chadda’s new film Fukrey Returns hit the screens on Friday. She is reprising the character of Bholi Punjaban in the sequel to 2013 hit Fukrey.