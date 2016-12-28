 Watch: Aamir Khan wrestles son Azad | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch: Aamir Khan wrestles son Azad

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2016 15:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Aamir Khan poses with son Azad.

Even as the hysteria around Aamir Khan’s Dangal is showing no signs of ebbing any time soon, here’s a new video, from the sets of the film, that’s sure to add fuel to the fire. This one also stars Mr Perfect’s son, Azad.

Read more

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir) who raised his daughters as medal-winning wrestlers even as he fought the male-dominant Indian society.

While the video concentrates on Aamir’s wrestling lessons, baby Azad has a cute cameo. Right in the beginning, we see Aamir asking Azad if he’d like to try what his dad is doing. In the next frame, Aamir’s son Azaad can be seen wrestling with his dad and Aamir ensures Azad wins.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<