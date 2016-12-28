Watch: Aamir Khan wrestles son Azad

Even as the hysteria around Aamir Khan’s Dangal is showing no signs of ebbing any time soon, here’s a new video, from the sets of the film, that’s sure to add fuel to the fire. This one also stars Mr Perfect’s son, Azad.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir) who raised his daughters as medal-winning wrestlers even as he fought the male-dominant Indian society.

While the video concentrates on Aamir’s wrestling lessons, baby Azad has a cute cameo. Right in the beginning, we see Aamir asking Azad if he’d like to try what his dad is doing. In the next frame, Aamir’s son Azaad can be seen wrestling with his dad and Aamir ensures Azad wins.

