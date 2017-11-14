Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya do the bhangra at a wedding

This past weekend, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing photographs of his family -- wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta -- from a Mumbai wedding they attended on Saturday. On Monday, a video from the event surfaced online in which we can see Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya shake a leg with the baraat.

In the video, posted by a Twitter account named Bewitching Bachchans, Abhishek can be seen dancing enthusiastically while Aishwarya and Aaradhya look on with bright smiles on their faces, occasionally joining in themselves. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and their daughter Shweta are also present.

A clip of Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing with the baraat with Aaradhya pic.twitter.com/IT8GEZIEyF — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) November 14, 2017

While celebrations have been infrequent at the Bachchan household this year following the death of Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai in March, it is rumoured that an exception will be made for Aaradhya’s sixth birthday on November 16.

Previously, Amitabh had shared several pictures of the family at the wedding. One image, in which the veteran star is seen posing with Abhishek, Aishwarya, and his granddaughter Aaradhya, was captioned, “Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family.”

He added more pictures from the lavish event on his personal blog and Facebook. Aishwarya and Aaradhya seem to be twinning in magenta outfits, while Shweta Nanda’s attire was reportedly designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Both Bachchan Junior and Senior were dressed in traditional sherwanis.

