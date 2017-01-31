Watch: Bappi Lahiri in new song from RunningShaadi.com, Pyar Ka Test

Bappi Lahiri is back with a bang: This time, the veteran Bollywood singer has composed and crooned a song for Tapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Running Shaadi.com. It’s titled Pyar Ka Test.

Read more

The quirky number was released a week ago and now a special video featuring Bappida in his signature style has been launched online.

Bappi Lahiri in a still from the song.

The song, which features him as a DJ lip syncing to his own vocals accompanied by dancers, was shot in Los Angeles he just completed recording a new single with Snoop Dogg - Mannerless Majnu. The song with Snoop Dog will be released later this year.

RunningShaadi.com is slated to hit theatres on February 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more