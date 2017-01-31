Watch: How Shah Rukh Khan cures AbRam’s ‘broken thumb’

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are perhaps the cutest father-son duo in Bollywood. From SRK’s social media videos to paparazzi following the duo everywhere, they often offer adorable treats for fans.

Now a new video has gone viral in which AbRam is at his cutest best.

AbRam walked into a live interview Shah Rukh Khan was giving and complained about his ‘broken thumb’. What followed was an adorable display of cute love. The Raees star kissed his kid’s thumb and asked if it was okay now. AbRam first said he was badly hurt but then claims he was all right.

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The fiilm that also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is raking good money at the box office and has already collected Rs 93.24 crore in five days.

