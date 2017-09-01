 Watch: Aftab Shivdasani taking wedding vows with Nin Dusanj | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Watch: Aftab Shivdasani taking wedding vows with Nin Dusanj

Aftab has a very sweet message for his wife Nin in the wedding video and we had an ‘aww’ moment listening to it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2017 17:51 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knot in Sri Lanka.
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knot in Sri Lanka. (Instagram)

Though actor Aftab Shivdasani had a court marriage with Nin Dusanj on 24 June, 2014, the couple decided to have the wedding rituals three years after their registered marriage. The duo had a beautiful destination wedding at Anantara Peace Haven, Tangalle in the South Eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

Nin’s wedding trousseau was created by Yoshita Couture and Aftab wore a cream coloured sherwani from designer Troy Costa.

Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Designer Troy Costa shared some pictures from inside their wedding. And Aftab’s friend Vikram Chopra shared their wedding video on Instagram. The video shows Aftab holding Nin’s hand and giving a speech, he says “I accept you as my life partner, in my life forever.”

Checkout the video here.

#aftabshivdasani #destinationwedding #beautiful @aftabshivdasani

A post shared by Vikram Chopra (@vikram0906) on

