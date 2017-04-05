 Watch: Kangana Ranaut learns horse riding for Rani Lakshmibai biopic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Watch: Kangana Ranaut learns horse riding for Rani Lakshmibai biopic

Preparing for her role in Ketan Mehta’s biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, Kangana Ranaut is undergoing rigourous training in horse riding and sword fight.

Apr 05, 2017
HT Correspondent
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in a still from her latest film, Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut’s hard work paid her rich dividends in the 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, where her character as Datto, a Haryanvi girl, earned her accolades and a National Award.

Kangana Ranaut as Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Now Kangana is going all out to ensure she gets it right in Ketan Mehta’s next, Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi, in which she will play the legendary Rani Lakshmibai.

For the film, about the warrior queen’s life and struggles during the fight for independence, Kangana is undergoing rigorous training in horse riding, sword fight and other warfare skills, even before she starts shooting.

In a video shared by the filmmakers, Kangana is seen practising horse riding with her trainer Suresh Taporia.

Ketan has said the biopic, an Indo-British project, will be the second in a trilogy that he started with Aamir Khan-starrer Mangal Pandey (2005).

“I always wanted to make The Rising as a trilogy. So, this film will be the second part after Mangal Pandey. I am very excited, Ketan had told Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to approach Hollywood actor Hugh Grant to play General Hugh Rose, who was given the command of the Central Indian Field Force and secured the defeat of the Indian rebels at Jhansi in 1858, and who witnessed Lakshmi Bai’s legendary bravery during the rebellion.

