Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan on their Rangoon experience

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2017 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut speaks about her experience of working on Rangoon. (YouTube)

Kangana Ranaut plays a ‘40s action heroine in her next, Rangoon. Shahid Kapoor plays a soldier in the movie, while Saif Ali Khan is part of the feudal set-up in ‘40’s India. Can you imagine how the actors prepared for a role set in era that was decades ago?

After treating the masses with the splendid trailer and a bold and beautiful song, Bloody Hell, the makers of Rangoon have now come up with an interesting video of the making of the trailer.

It takes us through the interesting journey of each character and reveals the hard work the cast and crew put in to showcase the trailer. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon takes the audiences back to the British-India era during the second world war.

Rangoon, set against the backdrop of second world war, displays an interesting love story between Kangana, Shahid and Saif, where Kangana will be seen playing the role of Julia, a film actress from the 1940s, while Shahid is playing a character of Nawab Malik an Indian troop leader and Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the character of a top-notch filmmaker.

The period drama on love, war and deceit looks all set to deliver drama, action and passion, thanks to its stellar cast and their sizzling chemistry.

<