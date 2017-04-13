Watch: Parineeti Chopra is embarrassing Ajay Devgn by watching his old films

Shooting for Golmaal Again seems to be one big party for the cast and crew. Parineeti Chopra, who is the new entrant to the series has shared a video from the sets where she can be seen embarrassing Ajay Devgn.

The video, originally shot on Snapchat and later posted on Twitter and Instagram, shows Parineeti making fun of Ajay and watching his old films. She takes a shot of the TV screen first, on which his 2001 film Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke is playing. In the scene, Ajay is dancing with Sunny Deol on the song Halle Halle.

She then moves the camera to catch Ajay’s reaction, who is visibly embarrassed by it all, trying to unwrap a chocolate. Even Tusshar Kapoor is seen intently watching the movie with a big grin on his face.

If you are wondering what is so embarrassing about the song, here is the full version of it:

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke also starred Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta. Ajay had a double role in the film.

Golmaal Again is director Rohit Shetty’s fourth film in the franchise after Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal (2010). It also stars Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu and Johnny Lever.

