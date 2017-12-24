Watch: Priyanka Chopra is having a blast dancing with kids at a Unicef event in Delhi

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted on Saturday a video of her playing and dancing with young kids at an event organised by Unicef India in Delhi.

The actor, who is also a Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador, shared the video on Instagram and wrote: “It was a bright sunshiny day in Delhi today and it had nothing to do with the weather. It was the energy and smiles of these amazing kids from ‘Nine is Mine’, a key partner of @unicefindia. These kids aged between 11 and 16, are active child rights advocates who relentlessly support the important issues of child education, health and protection.... not just in their own homes but also in their communities. Imagine their bravery, going out into those very communities to fight the mindsets and stigmas that were set eons ago. I salute each and every one of them. I know they will make this world a better place in their own way. Maybe we all should take a lesson from them! And... at the end of it all, they infused my morning with their infectious enthusiasm.... and so we danced. #endchildmarriage @9ism9.”

She also met senior government officials along with the Unicef team and discussed matters related to women’s empowerment, girl child and adolescent education.

Posting a picture she wrote: “Had a very positive, inspiring discussion at the Ministry of Women and Child Development with Secretary Shri Shrivastav and Joint Secretary Mr. Moses with my @unicefindia team. There is such amazing work being done around the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao campaign... and it’s heartening to know that there are many more tangible initiatives being planned for this programme to be scaled up. This is the need of the hour... such programmes will bring the change and I pledge to support such initiatives in every way that I can.”

In an interaction with media, Priyanka said she is a just an “instrument of change” and the real job of empowering women is supposed to be done by the government and society. At a Unicef event, the Bollywood and Hollywood star said though there is nothing wrong in becoming a homemaker, young girls must be given their rights and be allowed to choose their career path.

“I am just an instrument of change. I am neither government nor am I Unicef. But I have voice, I have a platform which you people have given me... Some change will be done I am sure when so many of you who are here will write about it,” Priyanka said.

The international star said she was privileged in her upbringing, with her parents being educated enough to allow her to carry on with her desires, but not everyone shares a similar destiny, and society must give the young girls their say and allow them education.

“Some people say ‘what change I can make alone’, some say ‘we ourselves don’t have enough to eat, how can we contribute to this cause’... To them I would say, if you can’t donate money, then donate your compassion,” she said.

Emphasising on the role of girls in a household, Priyanka remarked on the “increasing number of old age homes”, which, she said “might not happen if there are more daughters in the society”.

“The sex ratio in some states, I got to know about, is so low, which is so dangerous.”

The actor also praised government initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ -- the central government’s flagship scheme -- and said if everyone lends his and her support such a movement can become very big.

“It our house and it is our responsibility to clean it. We have nothing to learn from anyone. We are such a logical people. We run the tech for the entire world. We can change our society on our own,” the Quantico star said when asked by a reporter if she has any changes to suggest for India, something she noticed abroad.

“Adolescents today face a unique set of challenges. Giving them the tools to improve their lives will help create a generations of economically-independent citizens who will actively contribute to their communities. Investment in adolescents can lift millions out of poverty by creating a constructive and skilled workforce,” she said.

India is home to more than 243 million adolescents, who account for a quarter of the country’s population. Ending child marriage, enabling access to secondary education and transition to work can be a game change for India’s future growth and development, Unicef said in a statement.

(With HT inputs)

