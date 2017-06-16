Watch: Salman Khan cycles past Mannat, yells Shah Rukh’s name

Salman Khan has been frequently spotted cycling around Mumbai, days after launching Being Human bicycles. Friday was no different, but as he crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s house, he called out for his ‘friend’.

Salman posted the video on his social media handles.

@beingecycle A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Salman was gliding through the streets, followed by a car from which a video was being shot, waving to fans, as he crossed Mannat, SRK’s house. Taking everyone by surprise, he called out Shah Rukh’s name.

For several years, Shah Rukh and Salman were involved in a public spat, which ended when SRK visited Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss, to promote his film Dilwale. SRK will also make a cameo appearance in Salman’s new film, Tubelight, which shall release on June 23.

