Watch: Salman Khan shares rare video of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor playing cricket

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared an old video which has everything you always wanted to see. It has yesteryear’s biggest film stars playing cricket in front of a stadium audience.

The video posted by the actor on Twitter on Monday shows the likes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Mehmood and Johnny Walker displaying their cricket skills.

Salman Khan is said to be fond of cricket. Other Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj have always been interested in cricket.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s next Tubelight.

<