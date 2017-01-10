Watch: Salman Khan shares rare video of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor playing cricket

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared an old video which has everything you always wanted to see. It has yesteryear’s biggest film stars playing cricket in front of a stadium audience.

The video posted by the actor on Twitter on Monday shows the likes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Mehmood and Johnny Walker displaying their cricket skills.

Yesteryear Cricket stars . https://t.co/j9hmVEBE6V — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 9, 2017

Salman Khan is said to be fond of cricket. Other Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj have always been interested in cricket.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s next Tubelight.