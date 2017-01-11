Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur sing Humma Humma for fans

It was a packed house when OK Jaanu stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, visited HT City to meet the winners of Stars in the City Contest. Amid several awwww moments, dancing to the iconic Humma Humma song and sharing candid anecdotes about each other, it was Aditya-Shraddha’s duet singing moment that stole the show.

While Aditya played the guitar, an excited Shraddha hummed the lyrics of the song and the two set the mood going with their fabulous camaraderie. Not to forget, Aditya’s cool rap, which he did like a pro.

Taking the excitement quotient up, fans recreated their signature under-the-jacket-in-the-rain scene from Aashiqui 2, paired as guy-guy, girl-girl and guy-girl and asked them to guess the real couple. Both Aditya and Shraddha had a hard time making the right guess, which they couldn’t eventually, while fans had a great time.

Asked what they think of the concept of live-in relationships, the concept their film is based on, the actors were rather comfortable sharing their thoughts. “Live-in and let live is how it should be. Don’t do it just because it’s the cool thing to do. If you genuinely feel that you can spend your life with that particular person, a live-in relationship is absolutely fine,” said Shraddha.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur shaking a leg to the tunes of ‘Humma Humma’. (Shivam Saxena/ HT Photo)

All praises for the maker of the movie, Aditya feels that an intense topic has been dealt with in a very sensitive manner. “The beautiful thing is I loved the way Mani Ratnam (sir) portrayed live-in relationships where he wasn’t doing it just to be brash without taking our values into consideration. Our film also shows how marriage can be beautiful. It is neither damning nor it’s saying that this is the only way to live.”

On being asked by an HT reader to share a quick relationship advice, Aditya replied, “Don’t bind each other. A relationship is where you allow each other to evolve.”

