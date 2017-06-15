Watch: Sunil Grover performs an operation on Tubelight Salman Khan

Sunil Grover severed his ties with Kapil Sharma after the two fought on a flight. Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show that airs on Sony TV. There were rumours that he may join a rival channel for his own show. But Grover is now returning to Sony, for just one episode though.

Actually, this is all happening because of Salman Khan who preferred Grover over Sharma to promote his Eid release Tubelight.

The trailer of the episode titled Super Night With Tubelight is out now and it promises lots of fun as Grover returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati and performs an operation on Salman Khan.

Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.