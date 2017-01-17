Watch: Sunny Leone dubsmashes Shah Rukh’s Raees dialogue and it’s charming

“Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota” is one dialogue from Raees which is taking Bollywood by storm. Shah Rukh Khan is nailing this dialogue in his baritone voice in his new film, Raees and is already going viral on the internet.

Now, it seems SRK’s fan Sunny Leone has been gripped by the fever as well and to prove the same, the Bollywood hottie posted a Dubsmash video where she can be seen lip-synicig the famous dialogue from the film’s trailer.

In her Twitter video, Sunny switches on her killer mode and nails the viral dialogue with fire in her eyes and intense sharp looks.

#raees "Koi dhandha chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota" A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

She begins the Dubsmash looking really stylish in her glares and then adorably takes them off and completes the remaining punchline with her exuding charm.

Sunny is definitely adding cuteness to the already existing wow factor of the dialogue.

Sunny’s item number from Raees titled Laila Main Laila is already a blockbuster on the charts.

The film hits the theatres on January 25.