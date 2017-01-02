We are reacting to the rumour by ignoring it: Shakti Kapoor

Actor Shakti Kapoor says the family is not paying any heed to reports of his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor’s affair with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar. “I am not bothered about anything. There’s no pressure on any of us, because we know the truth. When we known the truth, I don’t care what the world thinks,” he says speaking to HT City.

A week ago, there were reports that Shraddha had moved in with Farhan and Shakti had to drag her out of his house to bring her back home. However calling this untrue, Shakti says, “I was holidaying in Goa when I got to know about this report. She (Shraddha) is sick and can’t even step out. She was at home resting when this rumour surfaced. How does one react to it? By ignoring it,” he explains.

Shraddha has dismissed the rumours in a recent interview. “Yes, I am living in... with my parents! I have no intention of moving out of my parents’ home. I have no plans of shifting out to my own apartment, let alone someone else’s.”