We asked HT readers to pick their top 5 films of 2016. This is what you chose

2016 was a unique year for Bollywood films. We saw more experimentation, more chances taken, and more success. To gauge the changing trends, we conducted a poll on Twitter and asked you, the reader, to list your top 5 favourite films of 2016.

The internet is usually flooded with end-of-year- lists around this time, so here’s another, from you, by you.

Did your favourite make the cut? Do you agree with the audiences’ consensus? Do you feel some deserving titles have been left out? Make your voice heard.

Till then, take a look at the list, ranked here in descending order. You can read an excerpt of the Hindustan Times review here, and click on the hyperlink to read the entire piece.

5. Airlift

Though an action-packed story, Airlift’s strength lies in the turbulent emotions of people at the mercy of each other’s generosity and self-preservation. Read our review here.

4. Neerja

Neerja is a milestone in Sonam Kapoor’s career. Not just because it’s a good film, but because she carries it entirely on her shoulder. She looks earnest, scared, benevolent and bold, all at the same time. Read our review here.

3. Pink

Pink keeps us gripped from all sides even as a strictly entertainment package. The intricacies of the case unfold like a thriller. You won’t miss the usual Bollywood courtroom theatrics either. Still you will get to know a thing or two about the contemporary feminist debates. Read the review here.

2. Kapoor & Sons

You’ll love it for being spontaneous, precise, fast paced and well...lovable. Kapoor & Sons is fantastic family drama after a long time. Read the review here.

1. Dangal

It could be Aamir’s best performance till date. Yes, even better than Lagaan. A man making his daughters chase his dream. He cries, frowns, gets angry, looks old and tired, but is definitely one of us. When he shakes his head helplessly, you see a father in him. When he gets into a brawl, he is the brother you always depended on. When he wants to see you win, you know you have to perform. It’s not just his pride, it’s yours as well. Read the review here.

Honourable mentions: Sultan, Udta Punjab.

