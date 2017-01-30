We have a growing relationship, says Kalki about Konkona Sen Sharma

Kalki Koechlin is busy shooting for her next project with her good friend, Konkona Sen Sharma. After sharing the screen with the latter in Ek Thi Daayan (ETD; 2013), and being directed by Konkona in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj, Kalki says she admires the actor-director and her talent.

Speaking about her relationship with Konkona, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) actor says, “I have a bit of a crush on her son Haroon. He is so cute. Konkona and I have a growing relationship. We first acted together in ETD and later, she directed me in her film, and now we will work in a film together as co-actors again. We have a good relationship. We hang out socially once in a while. She is someone who is very precise while working on her characters, acting and direction. I find that inspiring.”

A poster of Ek Thi Daayan.

Kalki admits that her style of working is different from that of most people and includes preparation as well spontaneity. She says, “I like to prepare well and work on my diction and pronunciation. I feel that it is important to improvise on the spot, as once you get to the location, things might not be as you imagined them. Many times, you have to change the way you thought you were going to do a scene. It is important to be very prepared yet be ready to improvise.”

Kalki and Konkona have worked together in three projects.

Kalki has a few films scheduled for release this year, but the National Film Award winner (Special jury award) also excited about her upcoming web series. “It’s about the Goan mafia. It’s a complex story about all the different people involved in the mafia. I play a Portuguese-Goan DJ. I have to learn Portuguese, as I will speak the language and also have a Portuguese accent. It is fun to learn a new language, but it’s scary and difficult too.” Kalki is busy for the next couple of months, but she is happy to be able to do a variety of roles. “I am getting enough work to choose from. That is a happy place to be in,” she says.