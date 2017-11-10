We respect Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an individual, artist: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Padmavati

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Friday the organisation respects filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is facing the wrath of political parties, organisations and individuals over his forthcoming epic drama Padmavati.

Joshi’s comment comes in the wake of a letter penned by BJP member Arjun Gupta, also a CBFC member, urging Home Minister Rajnath Singh, that Bhansali should be tried for treason for distorting history.

Gupta also said he had written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asking him to take cognisance into the matter.

“I have written a letter to the Home Minister that Sanjay Leela Bhansali be tried for treason and a strict action be taken against him. If this is not done, he will continue making such films,” he had told ANI.

Gupta’s statement came after Bhansali released a video, saying that there was no romantic scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in his film.

However, the CBFC has distanced itself from the comment.

“It’s unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Bhansali as an individual and artist,” Joshi told IANS.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1, and there is brouhaha over it as various organisations have been targeting the filmmaker for distortion of history in the movie, touted as a “historical drama”.

Bhansali has repeatedly clarified that the film has no such scene between Rani Padmavati and invader Alauddin Khilji which can hurt sentiments.The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

