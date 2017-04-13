We were asked to tone down abuses: Vidya Balan on CBFC cuts for Begum Jaan

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who was recently in the national capital to promote her upcoming film Begum Jaan, has quashed rumours suggesting that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for multiple cuts in the Srijit Mukherji-directorial.

Vidya Balan plays a brothel owner in Begum Jaan.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, the Dirty Picture star said, “Whoever has put up that story obviously has a very fertile imagination, because we have not been asked for any cuts. We got an ‘A’ certificate without cuts. We were asked to tone down some abuses, which we did and this happened in January, before we decided the release date of Begum Jaan.”

When quizzed about the same, Gauhar Khan, who plays a sex worker in the film, asserted that the CBFC just modified some words in the film. “This is all a myth and we can clearly say that we don’t have any major cuts in the script or film. Few words were modified, but actually Srijit and Mahesh Bhatt have maintained that the CBFC has been very kind and very receptive to the film,” Gauhar said.

For the unversed, there were reports suggesting that the CBFC has raised an objection on usage of some words that they feel is a derogatory reference to the transgender community.

Directed by the National award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan’ sees Vidya in the lead role of a brothel’s ‘madam’ set in the backdrop of Indian Independence period of 1948.

Also starring Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the movie is all set to hit theatres on April 14.

