We wouldn’t hide it: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli shut down engagement rumours

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2016 11:16 IST
Indian test captain Virat Kohli with actor Anushka Sharma arrive at a hotel in Rajkot in November. (IANS)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shut down rumours of their engagement on Twitter. Kohli said that they weren’t ‘getting engaged’ and wouldn’t hide it if they were.

Anushka Sharma immediately retweeted Kohli’s statement, which the cricketer posted online on Friday. Their publicist also categorically denied the rumours as being true.

Kohli addressed the reports by saying that this statement was his way of ending the confusion spread by news channels.

The couple also visited an ashram in Haridwar on Wednesday night where they offered puja. A picture of the couple with Ashram’s head Guru Anant Maharaj later shared by the disciples of the ashram. However, the guru refrained from speaking to the media but one of his disciple confirmed the couple’s visit.

The rumours of their secret engagement began circulating when industry figures like the Bachchans and businessman Anil Ambani arrived in Dehradun, from where they went to Rishikesh, the purported venue of their engagement.

Amitabh Bachchan, his actor wife Jaya Bachchan and businessman Anil Ambani landed at Dehradun airport on Thursday afternoon. ((HT Photo))

