What a beautiful man! Fawad Khan’s photo shoot will floor you. See pics

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has a sizable number of fans on both sides of the border. If the subcontinent swoons over this Lahori, there’s good reason to do so. Just the right mix of light and shade, an angular face that is every sculptor’s delight, the actor got a lot of accolades for his performances in Hindi films before India-Pakistan tensions brought his career in India to an abrupt halt.

Fawad recently did a photo shoot for a brand of clothing line, which he owns and some of the pictures were shared by fans on social media. The brand called Silk by Fawad Khan is a high end line of clothing and he is collaborating with wife Sadaf on it.

Sporting a trimmed yet full beard, Fawad looks dapper in the shoot. One features him in a cream-coloured short silken kurta and a pair of white pants. The second is a black bandhgala with a hint of an embroidery on the neck.

Take a look:

Dabaang 😛💦 A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Sugar You Look So Fine😘❤️#Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81 A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

In some other photos he shared on his website, he sports a Nehru jacket with a gold kurta and silk trousers and classical sarpech, used here as a brooch -- a piece of jewellery worn by the royalty. There’s another where a heavily embroidered jacket dominates the space. He teams it up with all-white kurta and pant.

Here are all the photos...

Fawad made his Bollywood debut in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016). He was last seen in a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). He had to leave the country after there was a volley of opposition to Pakistani actors working in India in the aftermath of Uri attack.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star is, however, busy with productions back home. His upcoming films include Maula Jatt 2 and Albela Rahi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more