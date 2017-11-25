What Ajay Devgn is forced to do for wife Kajol, love and marriage. See pic

Kajol and Ajay Devgn like their private lives private. Having kept their children Nysa and Yug away from the public glare -- as much as they can manage in the era of social media -- the two actors are loosening up gradually when it comes to the discussion around their relationship. On Friday, it was the turn of their fans to drop ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as Kajol posted a selfie with her husband and an adorable caption: “Me: Let’s take a selfie na... Ajay: again ???”

Now, wouldn’t that find resonance with a lot of men, and some women, out there. However, what really won the internet was Ajay’s very typical ‘husband’ response: “The things we do for love... and... marriage!”

Me: Let’s take a selfie na...

Ajay: again ??? pic.twitter.com/MqRH5HKSQU — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 24, 2017

As responses piled up on their Twitter chat, daughter Nysa also weighed in with a compliment, “So cute mom.” To this, Kajol wrote, “So familiar you mean!!”

This is not the first time when Ajay and Kajol took their personal discussion to Twitter. Earlier, during a Twitter chat of Ajay with fans, Kajol wrote, “So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks.” To this Ajay replied, “On a diet! #AjayTalks.”

So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks 😂😂 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 4, 2017

During the same discussion, Ajay was asked who is his favourite Bollywood actress, to which he replied, “If I take any other name, I’ll be beaten at home!”

Kajol is known for saying things as they are and she recently said Ajay is no fan of her attitude, “Ajay blasts me every other day. I can’t take diplomacy seriously even though it lands my husband in trouble with people in the industry. At parties, he chides me for saying things as is.”