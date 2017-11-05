What break-up? Deepika Padukone throws a Padmavati bash, Ranveer Singh joins in. See pics

Ranveer Singh stopped being Alauddin Khilji on Saturday. The actor, who is playing the most powerful king of Khalji dynasty that ruled over Delhi in Padmavati, finished shooting for the film and also tweeted about it. “And it’s a wrap! Goodbye Alauddin. 1 year and a few weeks later, I bid thee farewell. May your restless soul find its peace… #Khilji,” the actor wrote.

In the evening, he was at alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone’s home where the actress was celebrating the success of Padmavati trailer. She plays the titular Padmavati in the film. And with that appearance, Ranveer laid to rest yet another debate: if the two had broken up. The couple has been dating for a few years now but has never spoken about their relationship publically. This does not stop occasional rumours that speak about end of their relationship.

In this case, rumours started after Deepika showed up at the 3D trailer launch of Padmavati where none of the stars were supposed to be. The invite to the event didn’t mention that any of the actors will be present. Soon after, Ranveer tweeted about “being stung by a bee” and how this is was “the first day of rest of his life”.

The appearance by Ranveer will go a long way in quelling the rumours. In fact, not only did Ranveer show up, he flaunted a rather French look too. Wearing a beret, straight hair and a pair of trendy glasses, he looked a long way from Khilji’s look he has been sporting now. The beard and the long tresses were gone, revealing a rather chic cosmopolitan look.

Meanwhile, Deepika is in a rather celebratory mode and the raging controversy around Padmavati is not enough to dispel it. She is celebrating the record views the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has got as well as the positive word of mouth it is generating before its release. “Deepika is in a celebratory mood. She is extremely happy to share this moment with everyone who is close to her. Wherever she has been going off late, be it events or other gatherings, people cannot stop raving about her beauty, grace and talent,” a source told Indian Express.

And when the cine Padmavati calls, Bollywood comes calling. Others who were seen at the party include Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Punit Malhotra and Ishan Khattar