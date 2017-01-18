What’s my fault if I was born with silver spoon, asks Rishi Kapoor

Shedding light on the kind of hurdles he faced in life, the 64-year-old said at the book launch, “People say I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. Yes, I agree but what’s my fault in it? I may have not slept on pavements or gone hungry and had a huge hit in ‘Bobby’, but the struggles I faced were of different kind.”

Rishi Kapoor at launch of his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored' in New Delhi. (IANS)

“My films flopped and I was at ground zero. I was as good as any of my contemporaries. Then, I had to fight the system. Remember, I came with a romantic film and the same year, there came a storm called Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man in ‘Zanjeer’ and he changed the whole scenario,” he added.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has come out Khullam Khulla, just a day after Karan Johar announced himself as An Unsuitable Boy. Despite being the son and grandson of cinematic legends Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi writes at length about his struggles in Bollywood.

“I was actually thrown into choppy waters and I had to keep my head above to survive. Nobody wanted to see a romantic film. I was struggling all my life after that. All of my 25 years I have always battled and faced these kind of heroes,” he added.

Apart from this, the book also sees the veteran actor revealing various aspects of his life, where he talks about his father and filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s affairs with co-actors and his passion for cinema, besides capturing the evolution of their father-son relationship.

