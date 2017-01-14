 When Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai | bollywood | Hindustan Times
When Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2017 13:50 IST
ANI
Abhishek Bachchan shared details of his marriage proposal to Aishwarya Rai on Saturday.

They are about to complete ten blissful years of married life and the celebrity couple continues to be in love. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan - one of the most celebrated couple in Bollywood flaunt the best of marital bliss. Abhishek has now revealed it was freezing when he proposed to the former Miss Universe and, of course, she said ‘yes’.

The beautiful couple wed on April 20, 2007.

Expressing love for his beloved, the romantic 40-year-old junior Bachchan took to twitter to make her wife feel special and wrote, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said ‘yes’.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya make one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry.

Abhishek proposed to the Sarabjit star after the world premiere of movie Guru, in New York and Aishwarya immediately accepted it.

<