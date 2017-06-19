 When Bollywood celebrities took a walk down memory lane with their fathers | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 19, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

When Bollywood celebrities took a walk down memory lane with their fathers

Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wished their dads Happy Father’s Day on Sunday, by posting throwback photos on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2017 16:02 IST
Etti Bali
Father's Day
On the occassion of Father’s Day, many actors shared throwback photos of their dads. (Instagram/bachchan; Instagram/arjunkapoor)

For these Bollywood actors, Father’s Day meant reliving childhood memories. Posting photos on Instagram, these actors went on a nostalgic walk through the sepia-tinted memory lane, thanking and wishing their fathers a Happy Father’s Day on 18 June, Sunday. While for some it was a day to show gratitude and love, others posted solemn messages on how they missed their fathers.

Abhishek Bachchan thanks his paa, Amitabh Bachchan, for always holding his hand

For always holding my hand..... I love you.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Anushka Sharma credits her dad, Col Ajay Kumar Sharma, for teaching her to stand up for herself

Yes, that’s Arjun Kapoor wishing his father, Boney Kapoor, a happy father’s day

Happy Father's Day Dad !!! Love u loads always and forever...

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Now we know where Parineeti Chopra got her singing skills and hearty laughter from!

Hi Papa! We love you ❤️ @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 @rynachopra

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Bhumi Pednekar posted a message for her father, wishing him from her sister’s and her side

Shilpa Shetty calls her father, Surendra Shetty, her hero

Elli Avrram thanks her father for his support and upbringing

Mandira Bedi writes that she is still scared of her father, Verinder Singh Bedi. Isn’t that cute?

The hair and the smile — Chunky Panday clearly is a reflection of his father, Sharad Panday

Happy father's day💚💛💜💙

A post shared by @chunkypanday on

Genelia D’Souza wished her father, Neil D’Souza with a heartfelt message

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you