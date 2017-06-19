When Bollywood celebrities took a walk down memory lane with their fathers

For these Bollywood actors, Father’s Day meant reliving childhood memories. Posting photos on Instagram, these actors went on a nostalgic walk through the sepia-tinted memory lane, thanking and wishing their fathers a Happy Father’s Day on 18 June, Sunday. While for some it was a day to show gratitude and love, others posted solemn messages on how they missed their fathers.

Abhishek Bachchan thanks his paa, Amitabh Bachchan, for always holding his hand

For always holding my hand..... I love you. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Anushka Sharma credits her dad, Col Ajay Kumar Sharma, for teaching her to stand up for herself

I couldn't possibly be more like anyone as I am like my father. I wish every girl growing up gets to look up to a man like I got to with my dad. He taught me to stand up for myself and what I believed in and never allow anyone to treat me wrongly. My biggest inspiration comes from him and how wonderful this world would be if there were more men like you papa! I love you to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #FathersDay A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Yes, that’s Arjun Kapoor wishing his father, Boney Kapoor, a happy father’s day

Happy Father's Day Dad !!! Love u loads always and forever... A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Now we know where Parineeti Chopra got her singing skills and hearty laughter from!

Hi Papa! We love you ❤️ @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 @rynachopra A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Bhumi Pednekar posted a message for her father, wishing him from her sister’s and her side

Shilpa Shetty calls her father, Surendra Shetty, her hero

My Daddy my first HERO.. Happy Father's Day..😘We love you and miss you terribly .#daddy #memories #bondsforever #MyHero #happyfathersday A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Elli Avrram thanks her father for his support and upbringing

Mandira Bedi writes that she is still scared of her father, Verinder Singh Bedi. Isn’t that cute?

#HappyFathersDay to my dearest, most loving and yet very propah Dad! I still am scared of a firing from you!! But one thing's for sure.. I love you more than ever before!!❤️ A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

The hair and the smile — Chunky Panday clearly is a reflection of his father, Sharad Panday

Happy father's day💚💛💜💙 A post shared by @chunkypanday on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Genelia D’Souza wished her father, Neil D’Souza with a heartfelt message

My Father believes in me and that's the greatest gift for any child.. I know no matter how tough a road is or no matter how many times I fall in life,there will be someone standing right behind saying "You can do it".. I know in all my tribulations I will get the loudest cheer from one man and I know there's sense of pride when he says "that's my daughter".. Happy Fathers Day Pops.. I love you from the bottom of my heart A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

