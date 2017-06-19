When Bollywood celebrities took a walk down memory lane with their fathers
Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wished their dads Happy Father’s Day on Sunday, by posting throwback photos on Instagram.bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2017 16:02 IST
For these Bollywood actors, Father’s Day meant reliving childhood memories. Posting photos on Instagram, these actors went on a nostalgic walk through the sepia-tinted memory lane, thanking and wishing their fathers a Happy Father’s Day on 18 June, Sunday. While for some it was a day to show gratitude and love, others posted solemn messages on how they missed their fathers.
Abhishek Bachchan thanks his paa, Amitabh Bachchan, for always holding his hand
Anushka Sharma credits her dad, Col Ajay Kumar Sharma, for teaching her to stand up for herself
I couldn't possibly be more like anyone as I am like my father. I wish every girl growing up gets to look up to a man like I got to with my dad. He taught me to stand up for myself and what I believed in and never allow anyone to treat me wrongly. My biggest inspiration comes from him and how wonderful this world would be if there were more men like you papa! I love you to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #FathersDay
Yes, that’s Arjun Kapoor wishing his father, Boney Kapoor, a happy father’s day
Now we know where Parineeti Chopra got her singing skills and hearty laughter from!
Bhumi Pednekar posted a message for her father, wishing him from her sister’s and her side
Happy father day daddy. We feel you everywhere,every time we go into your room,talk to mom,eat your favourite food,hear your favourite song,go through our pictures,make life decisions very strong.There is a voice that's guiding us,an energy that's telling us to go on,it's your teachings that have helped us pave the path we want.We see you in each other daddy,in our smiles,our eyes,our laughs.We clearly are the luckiest, cause no distance could keep us apart at all.Thank you being you.Love you forever - Bhumi and Samiksha ❤️
Shilpa Shetty calls her father, Surendra Shetty, her hero
Elli Avrram thanks her father for his support and upbringing
Mandira Bedi writes that she is still scared of her father, Verinder Singh Bedi. Isn’t that cute?
The hair and the smile — Chunky Panday clearly is a reflection of his father, Sharad Panday
Genelia D’Souza wished her father, Neil D’Souza with a heartfelt message
My Father believes in me and that's the greatest gift for any child.. I know no matter how tough a road is or no matter how many times I fall in life,there will be someone standing right behind saying "You can do it".. I know in all my tribulations I will get the loudest cheer from one man and I know there's sense of pride when he says "that's my daughter".. Happy Fathers Day Pops.. I love you from the bottom of my heart
