When Dharmendra asked Hema Malini, ‘What is this Twitter?’

Veteran actor Dharmendra made his Twitter debut last month, much to the excitement of his fans and industry colleagues. The actor even posted his pictures on the microblogging site. But his wife, actor Hema Malini, reveals that her husband was quite against the idea initially, and asked her why she tweeted personal pictures.

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad pic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017

“He has joined Twitter seeing me (laughs). I would always keep talking about Twitter mein yeh daala, voh daala, yeh sab hua. At first, he was not understanding it. He would be like, ‘What is this Twitter? Photo mat daala karo, don’t put photographs of personal things.’ But now he understands that this is a change of life. Kaafi manipulation karna padta hai. As a celebrity, we have to be visible. This is a part of our profession. But when you tell him that, he will always say, ‘I don’t like this because I am not a manipulator’,” she told us on her recent Delhi visit. Has she ever asked the 81-year-old to take it slow or retire and relax with his grandkids? “I can’t say that to him. He will go mad because he has to be in front of the camera all the time! That is what gives him energy,” she said.

Visibly excited about daughter, actor Esha Deol’s pregnancy, the 68-year-old actor, who is also a celebrated dancer, is already thinking about the dance forms she’ll teach the grandchild. “If it’s a girl, I will teach her Bharatnatyam. If it’s a boy, he will have to learn the Georgian dance!” she laughed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more