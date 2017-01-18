When Ranveer Singh inspired Hrithik Roshan with his performance in Bajirao Mastani

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has said he was inspired by Ranveer Singh’s performance in Bajirao Mastani. Talking about the competition in Bollywood, Hrithik said, “When I saw Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani, it really stirred me. I felt inspired after a very very long time. It starts off as a push and then it pulls you. Competition is great because it’s the only way you can get others to push you to excel.”

“If I’m feeling a little vulnerable, I will avoid a movie where I’ve heard the performances are incredible. But the idea is to go ahead and watch it,” he said in an interview to digital show Film Companion, hosted by movie critic Anupama Chopra.

On the film front, he will be seen in Kaabil, which has been produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions, The film also starring Yami Gautam is set to release on January 25.

