 When Shah Rukh Khan made a female fan blush. Watch video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

When Shah Rukh Khan made a female fan blush. Watch video

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2017 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan

As part of a promotional spree, SRK was in Ahmedabad, where he met with the women workers of SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association), and said a dialogue from his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Being swarmed by adoring females is all in a day’s work for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was surrounded by screaming women when he visited Ahmedabad with his team to promote his just-released film, Raees.

As part of a promotional spree, SRK was in the city on Wednesday, where he also met with the women workers of SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association). The interaction turned mushy when the energetic star turned on his charm and said a dialogue from his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan to one of the women, in the most magical way possible. (Duh, because Shah Rukh!)

Shah Rukh himself tweeted Wednesday’s interaction with fans: “With @SEWABharat in Ahmedabad. Women r my teachers. Thk u for Really believing in Koi Dhanda Chota nahi hota...lov u all Bens & Rima Ben.”

It was not surprising that Shah Rukh would come to Ahmedabad to interact with his fans, as the just-released film is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the plot deals with liquor prohibition in the state where SRK plays the role of a bootlegger. He has already visited Hyderabad, Pune and Amritsar for the film’s promotion.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees continues to woo the audience and win hearts, garnering Rs 93.24 crore in the first five days of its release. Raees released on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, in what was touted as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you