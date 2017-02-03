When Shah Rukh Khan made a female fan blush. Watch video

Being swarmed by adoring females is all in a day’s work for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was surrounded by screaming women when he visited Ahmedabad with his team to promote his just-released film, Raees.

The ladies & the lungi. Can’t get over the fragrance of lov sacrifice & hardships these women surrounded me with. pic.twitter.com/aPF2A3J66q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

As part of a promotional spree, SRK was in the city on Wednesday, where he also met with the women workers of SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association). The interaction turned mushy when the energetic star turned on his charm and said a dialogue from his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan to one of the women, in the most magical way possible. (Duh, because Shah Rukh!)

Shah Rukh himself tweeted Wednesday’s interaction with fans: “With @SEWABharat in Ahmedabad. Women r my teachers. Thk u for Really believing in Koi Dhanda Chota nahi hota...lov u all Bens & Rima Ben.”

with @SEWABharat in Ahmedabad. Women r my teachers. Thk u for Really believing in Koi Dhanda Chota nahi hota...lov u all Bens & Rima Ben pic.twitter.com/yfRfQegi7N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 1, 2017

It was not surprising that Shah Rukh would come to Ahmedabad to interact with his fans, as the just-released film is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the plot deals with liquor prohibition in the state where SRK plays the role of a bootlegger. He has already visited Hyderabad, Pune and Amritsar for the film’s promotion.

An evening spent with the inspiring women from @SEWAbharat. There is dignity in every work. #RaeesInAhmedabad @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/T8OulPpgsE — Raees (@RaeesTheFilm) February 1, 2017

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees continues to woo the audience and win hearts, garnering Rs 93.24 crore in the first five days of its release. Raees released on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, in what was touted as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes.

