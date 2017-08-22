When Tiger Shroff saved Disha Patani from a wardrobe malfunction, see pics

Blame it on the ramp’s reflective surface, actor Disha Patani would have had an oops moment at Manish Malhotra’s show at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, had her alleged beau Tiger Shroff not come to her rescue.

So it all happened that before the show started, Disha Patani had to come on the ramp to attend the photocall. She was wearing a short sequined dress by the designer. And the moment she made her way to the runway, her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff came and stopped her from doing so. The ramp had a reflective surface and he was worried she would end up revealing a tad too much and advised her to pose near the front row area instead.

Perhaps, Tiger recalled the recent Manish Malhotra’s show in Delhi, where Alia Bhatt was clicked by the photographers in a similar situation. So thoughtful of Tiger!