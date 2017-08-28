Where are Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput headed to looking like royalty?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput brought on their A game in fashion for a wedding on Sunday. The actor and his wife looked stunning in their co-ordinated outfits as they headed out for a night of partying.

Fan pages of Shahid and Mira have shared pictures of the two posing for the camera. Shahid wore a navy blue suit with black lapel and black shirt. His hair was swept back in his classic style and he completed his look with a pair of shiny black shoes.

Damn damn damn perfect 😍😍😍😍😍😍😩😩 #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor #mirarajput @shahidkapoor A post shared by Shamira Fanclub 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@shahidmirafb) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Mira for wedding reception today😍😍😍 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Mira wore a flowing black gown, looking leaner than before. The gown had floral motifs all over the skirt and floral embroidery on the front. She tied her hair in a slick pony and a stunning ruby necklace to complete the look.

According to Pinkvilla, the two are in Hong Kong to attend a wedding. Their one year old daughter Misha was spotted with her grandmother, Mira’s mom, in a shopping mall.

The couple tied the knot in July 2015. They welcomed their daughter in August last year.

Shahid is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He plays Rana Ratan Singh while Deepika plays Rani Padmavati and Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji.

Follow @htshowbiz for more