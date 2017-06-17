Where does Bollywood love to holiday? Here’s a peek into the travels of stars

Film and serial shoots and brand endorsements keep them busy, but Bollywood and television actors do find time to travel and have fun — whether with their rumoured partners, or with friends and family. As we see from their photos and status updates, these hard-earned holidays are the time when the stars can be themselves, exploring their love for food or indulging in some crazily exciting adventure sports.

In the second part of our Celebrity Lifestyle series, we look at the favourite holiday spots for actors and how they rejuvenate themselves on these trips.

Shah Rukh Khan

And before the award a guided tour to areas where not many are allowed. Had to do the pose...Srkbhai & BigBen. pic.twitter.com/l6wT6BFj8K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 4, 2014

While London tops the list of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite destinations, he often spends his holidays in Dubai and Paris. For many years now, SRK has been taking an annual summer break and goes for a family vacation to London, where he even owns a house. Now, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is studying in London, and the actor often visits the place. SRK has also shot in London for various films, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan. “It’s so nice to be in London. My favourite place and my favourite city in all ways and things that I like, including releasing the movie. My films belong here, and so even if I hadn’t come, you’d all enjoy the film,” Khan was quoted as saying.

***

Salman Khan

Thank you Amit Bhosle for the Trial of W Hotel, Goa. The whole family had a great holiday, Beautiful Property, God bless. pic.twitter.com/94u6mKRJ3x — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 3, 2016

Sallu bhai is known for spending his New Year’s Eve in Dubai — it remains his favourite holiday spot, where he is mostly joined by his friends and family. Another place where Salman loves to chill is his farmhouse in Panvel, a few hours’ drive from Mumbai. The actor often throws parties at his farmhouse that are star-studded affairs. The Panvel retreat is not only the best getaway for him to relax after wrapping up a hectic film shoot, but he also feels that it’s refreshing to feast on the vegetables and fruits from his own garden. “My work takes me to far-flung places, but when left to myself, I love to drive down to Panvel,” Salman was quoted as saying.

***

Anushka Sharma

Weeeeeiooooeeeee !! Greetings from Italy !! pic.twitter.com/y0rhZZ9JMO — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2014

Anushka Sharma is a wanderer and loves to explore different places around the globe. But when it’s about her favourite spot, the Himalayas tops the list, followed by Italy. The actor feels that a trip to the tranquil Himalayas makes for an ideal holiday. And if it’s about a touristy trip, Italy is the next choice, where Anushka gets to enjoy a perfect blend of food, beaches, and cobbled streets. Sometime ago, the actor shared pictures from her Italy vacation, when she had the time of her life enjoying the beaches. Not just the city, Anushka also likes the men there. “Italian men genuinely compliment women without making them uncomfortable, a trait that Indian men lack. I had a great time across the beaches in Italy,” she was quoted as saying after returning to India.

***

Karan Johar

#Davos #worldeconomicforum @natasha_poonawalla A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:52am PST

Whenever Karan Johar needs to take a break, he takes a flight to New York. Besides being his favourite holiday destination, NYC also happens to be the place where KJo writes most of his film scripts — now that’s how you make the most of work and leisure. Maybe Karan’s love for New York City is the reason he shot his films Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna over there. If you didn’t know, he wrote the script for Student of the Year while he was in New York. Surprisingly, unlike many in Bollywood who opt for secluded places to take a vacation and stay away from the glare of publicity, Karan is not a fan of quiet places.

***

Kareena Kapoor Khan

#freezing 💙 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on May 3, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

The stunning Swiss landscape, showcased in so many Bollywood films, captured Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart long ago. Switzerland is where she loves to spend her me-time, falling in love with the snow-clad peaks on every visit. “It’s the snow. It keeps my mind off everything else and brings me a lot of peace. I go to Switzerland after my shoots and before the promos of my forthcoming films,” Kareena was quoted as saying. It has been reported that Bebo developed a liking for the place when her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, took her there for their annual vacations, including their honeymoon. She even said that she’d love to buy a house in Switzerland and wouldn’t mind spending a few months there every year. While holidaying there, Bebo loves to indulge in hot-air balloon rides and golfing, besides other regular sightseeing. Recently, Kareena flew to London, which is another top holiday spot for her, for a brand shoot, without her little baby Taimur. Reportedly, because the weather in London is unpredictable, Bebo did not want Taimur to fall sick due to it and also, she wanted Taimur to spend sometime with daddy Saif.

***

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy birthday to me!!! Thank you all for the love and wishes! Im having the best time with my #mains, my #foreversquad and the ones that make me truly happy!! Best. Birthday. Ever. A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Actor Sonakshi Sinha often posts amazing pictures from her holidays. Although busy with her films, she makes time to travel to exotic locations. “I love going to beaches. I love the sea. I’m more of a summer person, so I like going to warm places,” she was quoted as saying. In May last year, she went to Miami, US. In September last year, Sonakshi was off to Seychelles for a solo vacation and posted marvellous pictures from there. In February this year, Sonakshi chilled in Maldives, and looked stunning in her holiday pictures. For her birthday in June, she went to Goa with her friends. For her, the closest beach destinations outside India would be Dubai and Thailand.

***

Akshay Kumar

And the holiday begins...loving driving around the picturesque Antibes near Nice, great view and even better company :) A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:39pm PDT

Akshay Kumar went to Cape Town in January this year and called it his favourite holiday destination. The actor often takes a family break, heading out with wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara. In June last year, Akshay and Twinkle went on a holiday with actor Asin and her husband, businessman Rahul Sharma. They met up at Lake Como, Italy, and posted pictures from there.

***

Aamir Khan

In the wilderness of Arunachal. It's a really beautiful place! pic.twitter.com/gAmRFAnWOV — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 3, 2016

Actor Aamir Khan has often been quoted as saying that his favourite holiday destination is London. But, he has been to many exotic locations as well. After his film Dhobi Ghat, he took off to the south of France, for a family vacation. Last year, after Diwali, Aamir and his wife Kiran took off to Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate Kiran’s 43rd birthday. This year, before he began work on his film Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir went for a holiday with his family to Thailand.

***

Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has often spoken about how much he loves to travel. His father being a Merchant Navy officer, an urge to see the world is in his blood. “When I’m shooting in a new place, I make sure that I step outside and go around exploring the place. I did that when we shot in Glasgow recently,” he was quoted as saying. Sidharth is the Indian ambassador of Tourism New Zealand; he visited the country in 2015 and indulged in many adventure activities such as sky-diving. He often takes off with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt to interesting locations — last year, they went to Bangkok and also rang in the New Year in New York. They went on another vacation in June this year.

***

John Abraham

On my way back to Mumbai from the beautiful Arunachal Pradesh . Sitting in the Skyone chopper MI 172 . Russian made . Dual engine .Super safe in the hills !!! A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

John Abraham is quite a globetrotter and loves to go on a holiday by himself — he calls travelling close to his heart. While London and Los Angeles top his list of favourite destinations, he is keen on a trip to the Himalayas, as that would mean “real travel”. There’s one more thing that John would like to do as a traveller. “If I had to take time off now, I’d like to do a road trip on a motorcycle around the world. The one place that I love in terms of culture, architecture, food and technology and which I have never been to is Japan, so that is on my list,” he was quoted as saying. While most celebrities want to leave work aside when they take a break, John feels otherwise. “I get worried when I go on a holiday, because I feel I could use that time constructively. I am a complete workaholic and may have to go into rehab for being one. I am at a point where it has reached monstrous proportions, and I am working even while I am sleeping. Sometimes I sit up in bed thinking about work and then I get out, sit at the table and start writing. That’s the level of craziness and fervour... But let me tell people that even though I don’t take time off, they must. Because for me, I want eight days in a week, I want 366 days in a year, and 32 days in a month and be at work all the time,” he had said the past.

***

Parineeti Chopra

Take me back!!! 🐳🐠🐬 Cant ever get enough of the water!! #TBT #ScubaDiving #worldoceansday A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Parineeti Chopra has given us many vacation goals by posting gorgeous pictures from her trips to Australia, her favourite holiday destination. Last year, before she started work on her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, she took off to Australia, calling it her “14-year-old dream”. Also, in February last year, she visited Egypt. It started as a work trip, but she explored the country, too. This year, she was in Dubai in February and posted pictures of herself trying the local cuisine and sightseeing.

***

Sushant Singh Rajput

A motorised cycle, a fan, a chute and 3000 feet! Dubai runs on adrenaline! #missdubai A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput frequently travels for leisure. After the release of his 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, he went on a solo vacation to the Andaman islands in December. Then, in January this year, he went to Dubai for a holiday. Back in 2015, when Sushant was dating actor Ankita Lokhande, they went to Dubai for a 10-day vacation.

***

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor might not be a regular when it comes to taking annual breaks, but he does post pictures of his travels, whenever he has one, on Instagram. The actor has always thanked his job, which lets him travel extensively. Arjun recently spent time in London while shooting for his film Mubarakan, and he gave his fans a sneak peek into his daily activities through social media posts. On his favourite holiday destinations, Arjun was quoted as saying, “I love New York, I have gone there so often. I had also gone to Istanbul and that’s another fantastic place to visit. The place that I want to visit is Australia — I wanted to go for [cricket] World Cup [in 2015] but couldn’t go. Hope I visit the place soon.”

***

Shraddha Kapoor

Celebrating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏝🌊❤️ @siddhanthkapoor A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Actor Shraddha Kapoor goes on holidays regularly to destress. Last year in September, she went to Dubai with her family. In March this year, she took off for a trip to Europe to ring in her birthday with her friends, and posted lots of photos. In May, she went to Seychelles with her family. There were also reports of her holidaying in a secret vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Farhan Akhtar.

***

Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji has often been spotted on holidays with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. In January 2013, the couple went to Europe, which is their favourite destination. The couple had a daughter in December 2015 and went on a holiday with their baby to Paris. Rani and baby Adira were recently in Dubai for a vacation.

***

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

#FamilyVacation #Maldives A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 31, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Ajay Devgn’s favourite holiday destination is London. He loves England so much that he owns a house in the country. The actor goes on a trip at least twice a year with his family, and mostly does it before starting a movie project. Apart from England, Ajay loves jetting it to Bulgaria. He has also recently vacationed with his family in the Maldives.

***

Badshah

Greetings from london shehar pic.twitter.com/QeIpPf5Wmi — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 4, 2017

The Delhi-based singer-songwriter’s family lives in England. So whenever Badshah gets the time, he heads for London to spend quality time with them. Hong Kong is the next favourite place on his list; the rapper has a lot of local friends there. He loves the city for its amazing vibes and food. New Zeland is another one of Badshah’s favourite destinations for its natural beauty — it make him feel peaceful.

***

Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan loves going to Goa for a holiday. (srbachchan.tumblr.com)

Although Big B isn’t big on the idea of vacations — he doesn’t really leave Mumbai much — the 74-year-old has a few favourite places whenever he does take a break from the entertainment capital. According to multiple reports online, Goa is one of his favourite destinations; the veteran star loves the state for its relaxing beach scene. Among world cities, London reportedly appeals to Bachchan.

***

Hrithik Roshan

The equal numbers are just a coincidence. #photobombedbybears #theyliketomoveitmoveit A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 24, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

Actor Hrithik Roshan often whisks his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to exotic destinations. From London to Swiss Alps to Africa, Hrithik loves travelling. However, when asked if there’s one place that he’d love to visit, he said, “My favourite holiday destination is wherever my family is... if it’s at home, then so be it.”

***

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor often goes to the United States for holidays. However, his last holiday was with mother Neetu Kapoor in London. His other favourite destinations are Venice and Puglia in Italy.

***

Varun Dhawan

A tree and a Christmas traveller A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:08am PST

Varun Dhawan loves going to London. While recently shooting for his film In London, he took the time to go around the city as well. In March this year, the actor went to Thailand with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and spent four days there.

***

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Last day of holiday before getting back to work tomorrow. Dubai and @ooroyalmirage you will be missed. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 16, 2016 at 5:22am PDT

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan like going to Dubai and New York for vacations. They rang in New Year 2017 in Dubai and later went to America. The Bachchans love spending family time on their holidays.

***

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan enjoys holidaying at the Swiss Alps and in London. There were reports of Saif and wife Kareena vacationing in Dubai for their babymoon in October last year. Recently, the couple headed to London for a vacation; when they returned, their infant son Taimur wasn’t seen with them at the airport. However, there are reports that Kareena is about to sign an ad campaign in London and will take Taimur for his first holiday soon.

***

Ranveer Singh

Hot......bath #skinnydipping @kulmhotel @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:54am PST

Actor Ranveer Singh is the Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism and loves going there. “I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again, this time as its brand ambassador. It’s the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energised,” he was quoted as saying. The actor visited Switzerland in March this year and posted some pictures of his travel on Instagram. This was his second visit to Switzerland. When he was there last, Ranveer tried paragliding and skydiving, wakeboarding and chocolate-making. In May, this year, he went on a solo vacation to the UK.

***

Shilpa Shetty

Love my "SonDays"😇#funday #london #traveldiaries #unconditionnallove A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Actor Shilpa Shetty loves spending time in London and Spain. She makes frequent visits to London and posts cool pictures on social media. In May, she was in London for a 25-day vacation with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. On her love for Spain, she said in an interview, “I love the weather in Spain and the fact that you can see all these orange trees laden with fruit, so every time I saw one, I would pose in front of it like a fan. I adore the mixture of Portuguese and Spanish architecture and the paella is gorgeous.” In September last year, she visited Dubai for a family vacation.

***

Karan Mehra

When the happy "hellos" turn into choking "goodbyes" we look forward to the next times 😊 #USA #travel #style # A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Aug 24, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

Karan Mehra aka Naitik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain last went for a two-month vacation to the United States with his actor wife Nisha Rawal. The couple just had a son, so the next holiday might be with their baby.

***

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

#Honeymoon #Boat #Breeze... A perfect recipe for #TitanicPose! How could we not do it!😉 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys going on vacations. For her honeymoon, she went to the UK and visited a few parts of France last December. Her profile is filled with photos from her vacations. Divyanka’s long list of vacations before that included those in San Francisco, Srinagar, Kerala backwaters, and Rajasthan.

***

Arjun Bijlani

Silhouettes #austria A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:05am PST

Travelling with family is something that Arjun Bijlani always does. Whenever he gets a few days off from work, he visits Goa, which is close to Mumbai. The actor, who has been to Europe a couple of times, is thinking of visiting more foreign destinations. He also wants to visit Austria and Amsterdam again.

***

Nakuul Mehta

Gulmarg'ing with the Birthday girl! ❤ A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

The actor enjoys travelling with his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta. They’ve been to Kashmir, Rajasthan, Kerala to name a few. The actor, who went to London for a work trip, turned it into a vacation as well.

***

Mouni Roy

The Naagin actor loves to travel. She enjoys expeditions with her besties, actors Sriti Jha and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Mouni reportedly also travels with her beau Mohit Raina. She often visits Goa. Mouni’s recent trips were to London, Udaipur and the United States.

Follow @htshowbiz for more