I don’t like pulling others down to pull myself up: Sonam Kapoor

Professionally, Sonam Kapoor has had a great 2016. She grabbed many awards for her gritty performance in her last year’s release, Neerja. Personally, too, the actor seems to be in a happy space. While Sonam has always maintained that she won’t talk about her personal life, her social media feed was filled with pictures of her travel getaways. Giving her company in some of them was rumoured beau, Delhi based entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja, along with her sister, Rhea, and other close friends.

Sonam, however, refuses to talk about her relationship status. “I have nothing to hide. I just don’t believe in discussing it. I have never spoken about my personal life but I never hide it either. The people, who should know, already know. Who I am dating is not a big deal. I don’t understand why it should be. I’d rather not be in the news for my personal life. I don’t want people to gossip about me,” says the actor.

But what about rumours that she is reportedly ready to tie the knot? “Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t get into clarifying anything at all. People speculating about my personal life is something I am used to.”

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor – all of them had a great 2016 with all their films working wonders at the box-office. However, Sonam says that competition is an inevitable part of the industry and remains unfazed. She says that she would father focus on herself than keeping a tab on what other actors are up to.

“I don’t like pulling other people down to pull myself up. You need to have some integrity and that earns you a lot of respect. I don’t believe I am in the race. I’m here to work and make my choices. If you want to succeed, you need to focus on yourself,” says Sonam.

It’s a norm these days for young celebrities to move out of their parents’ houses to live by themselves, but Sonam Kapoor doesn’t plan to move away from home. In fact, the actor, who bought herself a place in 2015 in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has decided against moving out because she is so used to living with her parents and sister, Rhea Kapoor.

She says, “I get a lot of privacy at home. I got myself a house, but I didn’t move out because I love living here. I don’t want to come home to an empty house. So many of my friends, Swara (Bhaskar), Huma (Qureshi) and Jacqueline (Fernandez), all live away from their families and miss home terribly. Whenever we talk, they tell me how difficult it is to live in a different city away from their families. They all want me to stay at home, and I agree with them. I love it here.”