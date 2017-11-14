Who’s that Pilates girl? Why, its Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara. Watch her workout video

It takes a lot more than just a pretty face and nepotism to make a mark in Bollywood (ah, did we also say talent!). Leaving nothing to chance, Sara Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is preparing in all earnestness for her big Bollywood debut and subsequent career.

Pilates expert Namrata Purohit on Monday posted a short video showing Sara Ali Khan do a step routine, meant to tone inner thigh and quadriceps. She wrote: My #PilatesGirl #SaraKhanAli doing the side step ups on the stability chair. These really work the gluteus, inner thighs and quads, also challenging stabilisation!”

Sara is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath in which she is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is a regular at Bollywood parties and is often spotted with the who’s who of Hindi film industry. Her airport sightings are also a favourite with paparazzi.

Kedarnath, a film set in the 2013 Kedarnath floods and the tragic events around it, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will see Sushant play a ‘pitthoo’, who ferries people/pilgrims on his back to the shrine. It will, of course, have a love story woven in.

The makers have shared two posters from the film -- one was a motion poster showing Lord Shiva’s trident with the Himalayas as the backdrop and the other was a mock-up of various images of Lord Shiva, Himalayas, Kedarnath shrine and an image of Sushant kissing Sara’s forehead (appearing as a silhouette).

Meanwhile, Sara is evidently in demand as she already has another film with Anushka Sharma in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more