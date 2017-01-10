Why won’t our actors speak up like Meryl Streep?

Actor Meryl Streep’s speech at this year’s Golden Globe Awards was lauded by many. In her brave address, Streep slammed US President elect Donald Trump for his immigration policies, among other things. Following this, people in India have taken to social media to point out why Bollywood celebrities never speak up against politicians.

“LOLing hard at all the Bollywood people who will say WHOA RESPECT MERYL STREEP, but won’t speak up against Raj Thackeray here,” tweeted popular comedian Rohan Joshi. However, the film industry was quick to respond, and said that unlike Meryl, they don’t get the support when they speak against politicians.

LOLing hard at all the Bollywood people who will say WHOA RESPECT MERYL STREEP, but won't speak up against Raj Thackeray here. — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 9, 2017

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who too hailed Streep as a “goddess” says that filmmakers and artists don’t speak too often because of the outrage against them. “Artists from the film industry usually stay away from anything political fearing repercussions either from trolls or political outfits. This fear shows in our films and how hesitant we are in confronting societal and political demons,” he says.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt agrees. “When there was this huge uproar about banning Pakistani artists, everyone saw the kind of reaction people like me, Salman (Khan) and Om Puri got, who said that one should not think paint artists and terrorists with the same brush. We were called anti-nationals, crackpots and what not. Unlike politicians, film stars don’t have foot soldiers to protect them,” he says. But Bhatt feels that the lack of support from within the industry is also a problem. “Even those in the industry who you have worked with are used as tools to criticise you. Having said that, of course you will face some kind of a reaction if you go against the popular belief or opinion. If you are scared of being lonely, then don’t try to be ‘right.’ It’s that simple.”

The lack of support from within the industry seems to be bothering a lot of Bollywood celebs. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote, “We in our film industry don’t even need to give a speech like Meryl Streep if we just start standing up with those who actually speak up.” Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani’s tweet was written with a similar intent. “We have some of the biggest stars on earth and all of them have been beaten down for speaking up. Ms.Streep has freedom. We have a mirage. We say our stars don’t speak up, but then again, we CHOSE not to stand for those who were victimised for speaking their minds. So, shh!” he wrote in a series of tweets. Actor Richa Chaddha too tweeted about the same.

Maybe u hate us cuz more ppl know us n are likely to give us a hearing.Don't blame u.Must be annoying cuz u'd like everyone to think like u! https://t.co/zfOYJneZLh — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 9, 2017

Popular rock band Indian Ocean’s bassist and singer Rahul Ram says India is yet to reach at the stage, where just like the US, celebrities feel safe when they say something. “ They (Hollywood) too had similar sets of problems in the 60s and 70s, when those who identified with communist thinking and they were heavily criticised. Now, they have reached a stage, where stars can criticise the government and they don’t have to be worried that the police or the mob will act against them. We are yet to reach that level,” he says.

However, filmmaker Pritish Nandy thinks that a celebrity does not have any “responsibility” to share their opinion in public. “You can’t force anyone to be vocal about politics,” he says.

